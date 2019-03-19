Brent to keep upward trend - forecast

By Trend





The Brent oil has risen in price to $67, and if it strengthens its position to $67.35, then a rise in price to $68.34 is possible, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani investment company InvestAZ.

According to the company analysts, the statistics on US oil reserves, that will be released this week on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 18:30, will have a strong impact on the value of "black gold".

InvestAZ also provided forecasts for gold and rates for several currencies.

The decisive actions of the Eurozone, aimed at the development and strengthening of the euro, led to a rise to $1.13. The rate is expected to rise to $1.14, due to the slight depreciation of the dollar to other leading currencies on international exchanges. Moreover, the publication of the economic measurement index of future expectations in the Eurozone is expected on Tuesday, March 19, at 14:00 (UTC +4), and the press conference of the Central Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20, at 22:30.

The rate of the British pound sterling rose to $1.33 against the background of waiting for the next vote in the British parliament regarding Brexit, which will be held on Wednesday, March 20. Based on the analysis, if the rate strengthens at this point, then a rise to $1.35 is possible.

The dollar rate against the Turkish lira continues at a price of 5.45 liras. But if the dollar breaks through the top bar, the appreciation of the exchange rate to 5.46 and even 5.49 liras is possible.

The price of gold has risen in the precious metals market, and reached $1,300 ($41.8 per gram). According to analysts, with an increase in demand, the price per ounce may rise to $1,321 ($ 42.5 per gram).