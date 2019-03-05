International Cyber Security Week to be held in Azerbaijan

By Trend





For the first time in Azerbaijan, an international Cyber Security Week, organized by the country's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, will be held on March 11-15, the statement was made at a press conference organized by the ministry, Trend reports March 4.

At the event, it was stated that the Cyber Security Week is held in order to increase the efficiency of coordinated work and educational level in the field of cyber security.

A republican scientific-practical seminar and events on various topics will be held as part of the Cyber Security Week.



