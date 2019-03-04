Baku to host Indian Product Trade Show

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Indian Product Trade Show will held in Baku.

Supported by the Embassy of India in Baku, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) of India will host the 2nd edition of Best of India Show at Baku Sport Palace on March 7-17.

The exhibition is being held as part of bilateral business cooperation between India and Azerbaijan.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India, Azertag reported.

The series of shows held overseas have consistently presented Indian industry’s high quality goods, services and technologies in varied industrial sectors to the world.

The Best of India - An Exclusive India Product exhibition will gather 75 companies from India showcasing high quality products and services, including electronics, bicycle, rice, tea, spices, packaging, pharmaceuticals, gifts and handicrafts, stationery, home furnishing, textile and garments, jewellery, cosmetics.

Apart from business and commerce, the event will also focus on portraying the rich Indian cultural heritage through cultural events, food and, Bollywood festival etc. all adding to "Best of India" Experience. Entry to the exhibition is free.

India and Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations based on historical links and growing bilateral cooperation.

The two countries have increasing business and commercial cooperation in the fields of energy, pharmaceutics, agriculture, tourism, IT, science and technology, textile, garments and education sectors. In 2017, India’s export to Azerbaijan has grown by more than 37 million USD and total bilateral trade between India and Azerbaijan has reached around 463 million USD. India and Azerbaijan have growing cooperation in capacity building under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme which provides fully paid training programmes for Azerbaijani professionals and students in Indian institutions.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry - one of the leading Industry Chamber of India, and ever since its inception in 1905 has been an active participant in the India growth story through its advocacy role for the policymakers of the country.

As a true representative of the Industry with a large membership base of 130,000 direct and indirect members, PHD Chamber has forged ahead leveraging its legacy with the Industry knowledge across sectors. At a global level the Chamber has been working with the Embassies and High Commissions in India to bring in the International Best Practices and Business Opportunities.