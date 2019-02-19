Competition Code may appear in Azerbaijan soon

By Trend





Competition Code may be adopted soon in Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, responding to questions from entrepreneurs at the forum “Taxes, Transparency and Development” in Baku Feb. 18, Trend reports.

He said that this issue was also discussed with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes. The minister noted that the draft law is being prepared for the third reading.

The creation of the Competition Code is envisaged in the “Strategic Roadmap for the Production of Consumer Goods at the Level of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship”. It was reflected in the roadmap that international experience is used in the preparation of this Code, including experience of the US, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and other countries.

An independent competition authority may also appear in Azerbaijan, according to the roadmaps.