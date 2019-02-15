Azerbaijani alcohol producer plans to launch calvados production

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijani manufacturer of alcoholic beverages "ASK ??ki ??rab" is planning to start production of calvados, cider, brandy and fruit vodka in 2019, director of the company Vidadi Hasanov told Trend.

“Our production lines are mainly designed for overseas markets as there is a great demand for these drinks. However, of course, we will supply our products to the local market as well. For example, the demand for cider is low in Azerbaijan,” said Hasanov.

“Azerbaijan imports this drink from Russia, which is more expensive, and therefore sales of these products in the country are weak. Nevertheless, slowly, people are moving from energy drinks to low-alcohol products. In turn, cider is a very useful product, as it is made from natural apple juice,” he added.

As the director of the company noted, negotiations are currently underway with the German company Flottweg on the supply of equipment for receiving and processing of apple to the plant, which allows you to get more than 40 types of apple juices.

In addition, Hasanov emphasized that the plant has plans to purchase equipment for the production of alcohol, which will allow the company to produce brandy, calvados and fruit vodka in the future.

“We also want to produce organic products without using any chemical additives. we will start the production of these drinks as the apple season begins and after the installation of the necessary equipment, which, in turn, means the opening of about a hundred of jobs,” he said.

Cider is one of the most popular low-alcohol tonic drinks, which is obtained by fermentation of natural apple juice with added sugar (or without it) and saturated with carbon dioxide.

Calvados is the most famous of fruit-based hard liquors. Calvados is obtained by double distillation of cider, the result of the fermentation of apple wort.

For the production of Calvados, only the best varieties of apples are used.The orchards of Normandy are unique because they consist of varieties called "cider apples" that have been specially bred and are different from table apples. Each garden has many varieties that belong to one of four cider apples: "sweet", "sweet-bitter", "bitter" and "sour". The main selection criteria - the content of tannin in the wort and its acid.

The Azerbaijani wine producer “ASK ??ki ??rab”, established in 2011, is a subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC). The plant “ASK ??ki ??rab” received 724.9 tons of grapes and produced 500,000 liters of wine materials in 2018.

AIC was established in November 2017 to increase the efficiency of state property management, to create favorable cooperation ties between enterprises that are under management, and to increase production potential.

Currently, AIC has 17 subsidiaries, covering various areas of the non-oil sector. The authorized capital of the company is 500 million manat ($294 million).