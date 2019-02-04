Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 330M manats

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 amounted to 330.42 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange on Feb. 4.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 309.75 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 3.1 million notes at a price of 99.4004 manats to 100.0774 manats were placed.

Some $478,600 (813,700 manats) accounted for transactions on the US dollar bonds during the week, while 8.85 million manats accounted for transactions on manat bonds.

All transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while all transactions on manat bonds mainly accounted for the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth 3,400 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

(1 USD = 1.7 manats on Feb. 4)