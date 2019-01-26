Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.173 manats or 0.55 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,178.1063 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold 7 January 2,193.986 14 January 2,178.312 8 January 2,195.0315 15 January 2,172.039 9 January 2,192.6005 16 January 2,181.8735 10 January 2,195.6265 17 January 2,178.822 11 January 2,196.4255 18 January 2,179.485 Average weekly 2,194.734 Average weekly 2,178.1063

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0752 manats or 0.29 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.0282 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver 7 January 26.4543 14 January 26.0235 8 January 26.6463 15 January 25.8324 9 January 26.4819 16 January 26.1344 10 January 26.4503 17 January 26.052 11 January 26.4263 18 January 26.0987 Average weekly 26.4918 Average weekly 26.0282

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 8.3725 manats or 0.62 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,353.6862 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum 7 January 1,374.671 14 January 1,359.575 8 January 1,368.1175 15 January 1,343.3995 9 January 1,359.4475 16 January 1,343.884 10 January 1,366.035 17 January 1,353.625 11 January 1,383.0605 18 January 1,367.9475 Average weekly 1,370.2663 Average weekly 1,353.6862

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 105.5445 manats or 4.49 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,297.7802 manats.