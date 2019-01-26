Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

TODAY.AZ / Business

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.173 manats or 0.55 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,178.1063 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

7 January

2,193.986

14 January

2,178.312

8 January

2,195.0315

15 January

2,172.039

9 January

2,192.6005

16 January

2,181.8735

10 January

2,195.6265

17 January

2,178.822

11 January

2,196.4255

18 January

2,179.485

Average weekly

2,194.734

Average weekly

2,178.1063

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0752 manats or 0.29 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.0282 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

7 January

26.4543

14 January

26.0235

8 January

26.6463

15 January

25.8324

9 January

26.4819

16 January

26.1344

10 January

26.4503

17 January

26.052

11 January

26.4263

18 January

26.0987

Average weekly

26.4918

Average weekly

26.0282

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 8.3725 manats or 0.62 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,353.6862 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

7 January

1,374.671

14 January

1,359.575

8 January

1,368.1175

15 January

1,343.3995

9 January

1,359.4475

16 January

1,343.884

10 January

1,366.035

17 January

1,353.625

11 January

1,383.0605

18 January

1,367.9475

Average weekly

1,370.2663

Average weekly

1,353.6862

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 105.5445 manats or 4.49 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,297.7802 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

7 January

2,233.4175

14 January

2,352.732

8 January

2,254.455

15 January

2,310.249

9 January

2,257.464

16 January

2,284.795

10 January

2,315.7655

17 January

2,293.9375

11 January

2,411.96

18 January

2,247.1875

Average weekly

2,294.6124

Average weekly

2,297.7802


