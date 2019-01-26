Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.173 manats or 0.55 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,178.1063 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
7 January
2,193.986
14 January
2,178.312
8 January
2,195.0315
15 January
2,172.039
9 January
2,192.6005
16 January
2,181.8735
10 January
2,195.6265
17 January
2,178.822
11 January
2,196.4255
18 January
2,179.485
Average weekly
2,194.734
Average weekly
2,178.1063
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0752 manats or 0.29 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.0282 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
7 January
26.4543
14 January
26.0235
8 January
26.6463
15 January
25.8324
9 January
26.4819
16 January
26.1344
10 January
26.4503
17 January
26.052
11 January
26.4263
18 January
26.0987
Average weekly
26.4918
Average weekly
26.0282
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 8.3725 manats or 0.62 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,353.6862 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
7 January
1,374.671
14 January
1,359.575
8 January
1,368.1175
15 January
1,343.3995
9 January
1,359.4475
16 January
1,343.884
10 January
1,366.035
17 January
1,353.625
11 January
1,383.0605
18 January
1,367.9475
Average weekly
1,370.2663
Average weekly
1,353.6862
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 105.5445 manats or 4.49 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,297.7802 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
7 January
2,233.4175
14 January
2,352.732
8 January
2,254.455
15 January
2,310.249
9 January
2,257.464
16 January
2,284.795
10 January
2,315.7655
17 January
2,293.9375
11 January
2,411.96
18 January
2,247.1875
Average weekly
2,294.6124
Average weekly
2,297.7802