Expert: Reconstruction of Research Institute of Vegetable Growing to bring growth to agricultural efficiency in Azerbaijan

Opening of the Research Institute of Vegetable Growing, and Potato and Vegetable Seeds Production Complex in Pirshaghi will bring growth to agricultural efficiency in Azerbaijan, Nijat Nasirli, an expert in agrarian sector, told Trend on Jan. 25.

The expert noted that there is an acute need for seeds in the country.

"About 80 tons of seeds are produced in Azerbaijan annually, but the real need is more than 130 tons. This means that millions of funds were spent annually to purchase seeds from abroad. Therefore, in this aspect, the reconstruction of such institutions is positive," Nasirli said.

"Small businesses, taking someone's advice, most often buy seeds and cannot get a good harvest of their farms. But the new institute will determine the potential of seeds, seeds will be sold according to recommendations and farmers will be able to calculate the cost and efficiency of the crop," the expert said.

He added that reconstruction of such institutions is a very important step, which in the future will lead to lower prices for agricultural products and at the same time to an increase in yield.

On Jan. 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the renovated Research Institute of Vegetable Growing, and Potato and Vegetable Seeds Production Complex under the Ministry of Agriculture in Pirshaghi settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku.