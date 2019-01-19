Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
7 January
1.7
14 January
1.7
8 January
1.7
15 January
1,7
9 January
1.7
16 January
1.7
10 January
1.7
17 January
1.7
11 January
1.7
18 January
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0141 manats or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9428 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
7 January
1.9415
14 January
1.9510
8 January
1.9446
15 January
1.9515
9 January
1.9482
16 January
1.9398
10 January
1.9647
17 January
1.9350
11 January
1.9600
18 January
1.9369
Average weekly
1.9518
Average weekly
1.9428
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2546 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
7 January
0.0252
14 January
0.0253
8 January
0.0254
15 January
0.0254
9 January
0.0254
16 January
0.0254
10 January
0.0255
17 January
0.0256
11 January
0.0254
18 January
0.0256
Average weekly
0.0254
Average weekly
0.2546
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0008 manats or 2.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3136 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
7 January
0.3191
14 January
0.3096
8 January
0.3149
15 January
0.3115
9 January
0.3106
16 January
0.3119
10 January
0.3102
17 January
0.3174
11 January
0.3137
18 January
0.3176
Average weekly
0.3137
Average weekly
0.3136