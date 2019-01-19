Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate 7 January 1.7 14 January 1.7 8 January 1.7 15 January 1,7 9 January 1.7 16 January 1.7 10 January 1.7 17 January 1.7 11 January 1.7 18 January 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0141 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9428 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate 7 January 1.9415 14 January 1.9510 8 January 1.9446 15 January 1.9515 9 January 1.9482 16 January 1.9398 10 January 1.9647 17 January 1.9350 11 January 1.9600 18 January 1.9369 Average weekly 1.9518 Average weekly 1.9428

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2546 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate 7 January 0.0252 14 January 0.0253 8 January 0.0254 15 January 0.0254 9 January 0.0254 16 January 0.0254 10 January 0.0255 17 January 0.0256 11 January 0.0254 18 January 0.0256 Average weekly 0.0254 Average weekly 0.2546

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0008 manats or 2.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3136 manats.