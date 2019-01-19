TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

19 January 2019 [14:40] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

7 January

1.7

14 January

1.7

8 January

1.7

15 January

1,7

9 January

1.7

16 January

1.7

10 January

1.7

17 January

1.7

11 January

1.7

18 January

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0141 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9428 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

7 January

1.9415

14 January

1.9510

8 January

1.9446

15 January

1.9515

9 January

1.9482

16 January

1.9398

10 January

1.9647

17 January

1.9350

11 January

1.9600

18 January

1.9369

Average weekly

1.9518

Average weekly

1.9428

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2546 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

7 January

0.0252

14 January

0.0253

8 January

0.0254

15 January

0.0254

9 January

0.0254

16 January

0.0254

10 January

0.0255

17 January

0.0256

11 January

0.0254

18 January

0.0256

Average weekly

0.0254

Average weekly

0.2546

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0008 manats or 2.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3136 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

7 January

0.3191

14 January

0.3096

8 January

0.3149

15 January

0.3115

9 January

0.3106

16 January

0.3119

10 January

0.3102

17 January

0.3174

11 January

0.3137

18 January

0.3176

Average weekly

0.3137

Average weekly

0.3136


