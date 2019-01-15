Gold, silver, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The gold, silver and palladium prices for increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 15.
The price of gold increased by 1.0455 manats to 2,195.0315 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 15 compared to the price on Jan. 14.
The price of silver increased by 0.192 manats to 26.6463 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 6.5535 manats to 1,368.1175 manats.
The price of palladium increased by 21.0375 manats to 2,254.455 manats in the country.
Precious metals
Jan. 15, 2019
Jan. 14, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,195.0315
2,193.986
Silver
XAG
26.6463
26.4543
Platinum
XPT
1,368.1175
1,374.671
Palladium
XPD
2,254.455
2,233.4175
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 15)