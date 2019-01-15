TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

15 January 2019

By Trend


The gold, silver and palladium prices for increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 15.

The price of gold increased by 1.0455 manats to 2,195.0315 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 15 compared to the price on Jan. 14.

The price of silver increased by 0.192 manats to 26.6463 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.5535 manats to 1,368.1175 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 21.0375 manats to 2,254.455 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 15, 2019

Jan. 14, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,195.0315

2,193.986

Silver

XAG

26.6463

26.4543

Platinum

XPT

1,368.1175

1,374.671

Palladium

XPD

2,254.455

2,233.4175

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 15)

