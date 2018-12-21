Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 21, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 24.8285 manats to 2,140.9885 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 21 compared to the price on Dec. 20.

The price of silver increased by 0.308 manats to 25.0750 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 14.4415 manats to 1,349.0265 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 2.363 manats to 2,142.8245 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 21, 2018 Dec. 20, 2018 Gold XAU 2,140.9885 2,116.16 Silver XAG 25.0750 24.767 Platinum XPT 1,349.0265 1,334.585 Palladium XPD 2,142.8245 2,140.4615

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 21)