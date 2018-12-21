TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

21 December 2018 [10:51] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 21, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 24.8285 manats to 2,140.9885 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 21 compared to the price on Dec. 20.

The price of silver increased by 0.308 manats to 25.0750 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 14.4415 manats to 1,349.0265 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 2.363 manats to 2,142.8245 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Dec. 21, 2018

Dec. 20, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,140.9885

2,116.16

Silver

XAG

25.0750

24.767

Platinum

XPT

1,349.0265

1,334.585

Palladium

XPD

2,142.8245

2,140.4615

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 21)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/177295.html

Print version

Views: 192

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also