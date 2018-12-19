Minimum salary in Azerbaijan grown over 5 times in 10 years - minister

By Trend





The minimum salary in Azerbaijan has increased 5.2 times over the past ten years, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said in Baku at the 5th congress of the Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs` (Employers) Organizations, Trend reports.

“During the reporting period, more than two million jobs were opened in Azerbaijan, including 1.6 million permanent jobs, and nominal salary increased 6.6 times,” he said.

The minister reminded that in order to ensure effective employment, Azerbaijan’s Employment Strategy for 2019-2030 was approved.

“The main goals of the strategy are to pursue economic development policy aimed at ensuring employment, as well as supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan,” Babayev said.