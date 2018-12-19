Russian-Azerbaijani youth forum held in Moscow

By Trend





The Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Moscow hosted the sixth Russian-Azerbaijani youth forum, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Dec. 18.

Azerbaijan was represented at the forum by a delegation of 20 people headed by Minister Azad Rahimov. The delegation included representatives of youth organizations, young entrepreneurs, members of organizations working with young people.

The forum was attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, head of the international relations department of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation Dmitry Ivanov, member of the committee on international relations of the Federation Council Olga Timofeeva, pro-rectors of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas Marina Filatova and Aleksandr Muradov.

Speaking at the forum, Azad Rahimov noted that this event, being held for the sixth time, plays an indispensable role in establishing close ties between the youth of the two countries, opinion and information exchange.

“The resolution adopted at the first forum held in 2013 in Baku under the motto “New Generation: Responsibility without Borders” laid a solid foundation for mutual dialogue and cooperation, gave impetus to further cooperation,” the minister said. “Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR) created in 2009 on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva plays a big role in the participation of young people of the two countries in various events, establishing a dialogue on various topics and opinion exchange.”

He urged young people to mutually exchange views and to actively participate in the discussions of the relevant topics within the forum.

On Dec. 19, the Azerbaijani delegation will go to Russia’s Makhachkala city, where various presentations are planned and experience will be exchanged.







