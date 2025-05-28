By AzerNEWS

Every year, on the 28th of May, the people of Azerbaijan proudly celebrate the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) in 1918—a historic milestone that remains one of the most sacred pages of Azerbaijan's national history. It was on this day that the people of Azerbaijan declared their right to self-determination, giving birth to the first secular and democratic republic in the Muslim East. As we mark this meaningful day, we not only remember the courageous leaders who laid the foundations of our statehood, but also reflect on the resilience, strength, and unity of the Azerbaijani nation throughout its journey.

The 28th of May is not merely a date on the calendar. It is a symbol of our sovereignty, identity, and commitment to the principles of independence. The establishment of the ADR was a monumental achievement, especially in a time of great global upheaval, and it demonstrated the vision and resolve of Azerbaijani intellectuals and statesmen. Figures such as Mammad Amin Rasulzade, Fatali Khan Khoyski, and others devoted themselves to the ideals of liberty, justice, and equality. Their efforts ensured that the Azerbaijani people would emerge from the shadow of empire and take their rightful place among the free nations of the world.

Although the ADR lasted for only 23 months, it succeeded in laying the groundwork for a modern state. The republic introduced universal suffrage, granting voting rights to women even before many Western countries established a national army, opened diplomatic missions, and made Azerbaijani the official language. These were not just administrative changes; they were expressions of a national awakening. The ADR ignited a spirit of patriotism and civic consciousness that lives on to this day.

Following decades of Soviet rule, Azerbaijan once again reclaimed its independence in 1991, and with it, the dreams of the ADR founders were revived. Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan, played a pivotal role both in the protection of the Azerbaijani language and in the consolidation of Azerbaijan’s independence, especially during the critical period surrounding that period.

The National Leader was a consistent advocate for the Azerbaijani language as a core component of national identity. Even during the Soviet era, when Russian was the dominant administrative and educational language, Aliyev emphasized the importance of Azerbaijani. As the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan (1969–1982), he took symbolic and practical steps to elevate the status of the Azerbaijani language in schools, government, and cultural life.

After regaining political leadership in the early 1990s, the Great Leader's efforts intensified. One of his significant achievements was the formal establishment of Azerbaijani as the state language in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan (adopted in 1995 under his presidency). He supported the transition to the Latin script for the Azerbaijani alphabet in 2001, which further reinforced the linguistic and cultural independence of Azerbaijan from its Soviet past and helped align it more closely with the Turkic world.

National Leader Heydar Aliev regarded language not only as a tool of communication but also as a key pillar of sovereignty, culture, and national unity. His legacy continues to be strongly associated with the preservation of national values, statehood, and cultural heritage.

Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a powerful and respected state in the region. Azerbaijan has successfully restored its territorial integrity, strengthened its economy, and become a key player in international energy and transportation projects. From the development of the liberated Garabagh region to the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan continues to rise as a bridge between East and West, and a guarantor of regional stability.

The victory in the 2020 Patriotic War was not only a triumph of arms, but also of historical justice. It was a testament to the unity of our people and the enduring strength of our statehood. The spirit of 28 May lives in every corner of our lands, especially in Shusha—the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, where the flag of independence flies high once more.

As we celebrate this cherished holiday, we must also look to the future with confidence. The youth of Azerbaijan, educated, dynamic, and deeply patriotic, are the inheritors of the ideals of the ADR. They carry forward the legacy of our national heroes, not only in word, but in action—whether through innovation, service, or sacrifice. The new generation is building a stronger, more prosperous Azerbaijan, one that honors its past while shaping a future of promise and dignity.

On this Independence Day, let us raise our tricolour flag with pride. Let us remember the sacrifices made for our freedom, and let us continue working together for a brighter tomorrow. The 28th of May is more than a commemoration—it is a reaffirmation of who we are as a nation: independent, united, and forever devoted to the land we call home.