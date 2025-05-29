Grand diplomacy: Independence Day turns into regional display of power

By Elnur Enveroglu



Under the crisp blue skies of Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district, a potent symbol of military victory and geopolitical alliance unfolded as President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a strategically charged summit.

Timed to coincide with Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, the gathering was more than a ceremonial visit, it was a loud affirmation of solidarity among three Muslim-majority nations that have stood shoulder to shoulder during one of the most transformative periods in Azerbaijan’s modern history. It was also a showcase of post-conflict reconstruction, regional cooperation, and emerging geopolitical power balances in the South Caucasus.

The summit, hosted in Lachin, a district retaken by Azerbaijan during the 2020 Second Garabagh War, highlighted the support both Türkiye and Pakistan extended during Azerbaijan’s struggle to restore control over Garabagh and East Zangazur from decades of Armenian occupation.

“This is a historic day not just for Azerbaijan but for all of us who believe in justice, sovereignty, and brotherhood,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint address. “The presence of my dear brother President Erdo?an and my honorable brother Prime Minister Sharif in Lachin, on our Independence Day, is deeply symbolic. They stood with us during our fight for liberation. They are with us now as we rebuild.”

In his turn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed this sentiment, calling Azerbaijan's triumph "a victory of resilience and unity." Standing before a backdrop of green hills and newly paved roads, he said, “This is not just the land of Azerbaijan; it is the land of heroes. Pakistan was, is, and will always be proud to stand with its Azerbaijani brothers.”

Moreover, President Erdo?an, a long-time and vocal supporter of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, underscored the broader message of unity: “Lachin is no longer a symbol of loss—it is now a symbol of victory, brotherhood, and rebirth. Türkiye will continue to support the reconstruction efforts of Azerbaijan and to stand against any attempt to undermine its sovereignty.”

The summit wasn’t limited to speeches and symbolism. The three leaders toured construction sites, notably inspecting the ongoing development of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway—an arterial project of immense strategic significance.

The highway connects two major districts of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and serves both civilian and military logistical needs. Its completion will enhance mobility, enable efficient delivery of services, and secure key transit routes that integrate the region into the national framework.

“This road is more than a transportation project,” said President Aliyev during the site visit. “It is a lifeline for our people returning home, and a clear message that we are here to stay. We are rebuilding not only our infrastructure, but our presence, our legacy, and our future.”

Erdo?an referred to the road as “the backbone of the region’s new era,” while Shehbaz Sharif lauded it as “a miracle of determination in the face of adversity.”

The visit culminated in a vibrant cultural program in Lachin, where the leaders attended a concert showcasing Azerbaijani and Turkish artists. Folk songs, traditional dances, and a military band echoed through the valley, turning the once-silenced hills into a stage for celebration.

The concert served not only as a cultural highlight but as a political statement, demonstrating that Azerbaijan is reasserting its cultural and national identity in the liberated territories through both physical and symbolic reconstruction.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that culture, like infrastructure, is integral to the return of life to the region: “We will not only rebuild our homes and roads—we will restore the soul of our homeland.”

A Broader message to the world

The presence of President Erdo?an and Prime Minister Sharif in Lachin sends a strong geopolitical signal. It reinforces a growing Ankara-Baku-Islamabad axis that blends strategic depth with cultural diplomacy. All three countries have increased defense cooperation, aligned on global Islamic causes, and pushed for greater economic interdependence.

The reconstruction of East Zangazur, including Lachin, is at the heart of Azerbaijan’s post-war vision. Roads like the Kalbajar-Lachin highway are not only logistical imperatives, they are symbolic rebuttals to past isolation and siege. Their inspection by President Aliyev and President Erdo?an is testament to the central role infrastructure plays in solidifying sovereignty.

“East Zangazur is no longer a zone of conflict,” President Aliyev declared. “It is the beating heart of a rising, resilient Azerbaijan.”

While no formal treaty was signed, officials hinted at the deepening institutional framework among the three states, possibly through a new trilateral coordination council. Observers noted the seamless chemistry among the leaders and the near-unanimity in their remarks on key global and regional issues.

As the sun set over Lachin, the message was unmistakable: alliances grounded in genuine solidarity can shape not just a nation’s recovery, but an entire region’s future.