Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris holds meeting with athletes-winners

Laman Ismayilova

A meeting with Azerbaijani Olympic medalists has been organized at Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade, President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Sahil Babayev, Olympic champions and world champions, official representatives of many international organizations, various countries participated in the event.

The Azerbaijani athletes who won silver and bronze medals at the Olympic Games - boxer Alfonso Dominguez and freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili, as well as members of the rhythmic gymnastics team were greeted with applause.

It was emphasized that at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, Azerbaijani athletes once again demonstrated their will and fighting spirit to the whole world. The speakers wished the athletes who worthily represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games a successful career and new achievements.

The President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Sahil Babayev stressed that the Azerbaijani athletes achieved great success at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games.

|When the State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised and the National Anthem was played with each victory of the national athletes, we all felt a sense of pride," he emphasized.

The President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani athletes who achieved success at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, to everyone who supported them, the technical and administrative staff, and the journalists who widely and worthily covered the victory.

He underlined that sport united us all. On behalf of the participants of the event, S. Sahil Babayev expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the great conditions and opportunities created for the development of sports and athletes, and to the entire Azerbaijani people for supporting the Olympians.

As part of the event, the guests of the Azerbaijan Olympic House were presented with the editions, highlighting the Azerbaijani culture, the country's Olympic history, as well as its athletes taking part in the Olympic Games.

In the artistic part of the event, young singer Mardan Kazimov thrilled the audience with the Azerbaijani songs.

Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris operated in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes at Paris-2024 were celebrated there.

The 2024 Summer Olympics took place from July 24 to August 11, in the French capital.

The Games featured football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

A total of 48 Azerbaijani athletes competed across 17 different programs encompassing 15 sports disciplines during the global sporting event.

The Azerbaijani Olympic team won seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the Paris 2024.