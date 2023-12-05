National chess team to compete at FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2023

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has named a 15-member team to compete in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2023.

The chess championships will be held in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan on December 25-31, Azernews reports citing FIDE.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Kanan Garayev, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Laman Hajiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarova and Khayala Abdulla are expected to compete in the championships.

The five-day tournament will bring together the world`s top chess players, vying for the title of the World Champion in Rapid and Blitz across the Open and Women`s categories.

"FIDE recognizes Uzbekistan's rich chess tradition and its recent emergence as a chess superpower. This dedication and investment in chess led us to entrust the hosting of this prestigious event to Uzbekistan," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said.

"Uzbekistan will also host the 2026 Chess Olympiad - and hosting such a major event as World Rapid and Blitz will certainly give a boost to preparations," Dvorkovich added.