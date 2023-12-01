FIA winning drivers to arrive in Baku for 2023 Prize Giving Ceremony

The FIA winning drivers of 2023 will arrive in Baku for the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony on December 8.

Max Verstappen (Formula 1 winner), Johan Kristoffersson (FIA World Rallycross champion), Paolo Ippolito (Mondokart.com FIA Kart?ng world champion) and others have confirmed their participation in the awards ceremony in Baku, Azernews reports.

The FIA Youtube channel is scheduled to broadcast the event live.

The FIA Prize Giving Ceremony is an annual event promoted by Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) which honors the achievements of all FIA Champions over the past season.

The ceremony has been held since 2011 and is considered one of the most spectacular events of the year in the world of sports. The FIA Prize Giving Ceremony begins at the end of the FIA General Assembly. At the ceremony, awards are presented in various categories.

Previously, the ceremony took place in Monaco, New Delhi, Istanbul, Paris, Doha, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Geneva and Bologna.

The FIA Awards Ceremony in Baku also promises unforgettable and spectacular moments.