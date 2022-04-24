Azerbaijani team wins group exercises with five hoops at World Cup in Baku

The first place at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in group exercises with five hoops was taken by a team representing Azerbaijan.

The exercise with five hoops was presented by a team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina. For the exercise, the team received 32.850 points

The Italian team is in the second position (32.450 points), the Israeli team is in the third place (32.050 points).

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in all World Cup finals by the following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will perform the exercise with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will demonstrate a program with a hoop and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present composition with five hoops, and then three ribbons and two balls. The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The day before the team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the "silver" of the World Cup in the all-around.



