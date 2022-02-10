Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting program - Head Coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics Club

By Trend





Azerbaijani gymnasts have a very interesting program, the head coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics club Asker Turnforening (ATF) Bente Buanes said, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

According to her, four Norwegian gymnasts are participating in the training camp held in Baku.

"At the end of February, we plan to take part in the FIG Miss Valentine Grand Prix and an international tournament. Then there will be held several World Cups. Participation in the Nordic Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is our main goal this spring. In 2021, we had good results at the World Championship in Japan and it was a high achievement of Norway over the past 30 years. We intend to continue successful performances," Buanes emphasized.

The head coach also noted that this is not her first visit to Azerbaijan.

"Baku has changed a lot since my first visit. If I'm not mistaken, I was here in 2007. I like this city. The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, as well as a wonderful new training hall, are magnificent. The necessary conditions have been created at a high level here," she said.

The decision to hold training camps in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is related to the conditions, and hospitality existing here.

"Many years ago, a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva came to Norway, and since then a close friendship has developed between us. I am a big fan of her work. These factors make us very pleased to visit Baku," the coach added.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani gymnasts, Bente Buanes stressed that a great development is observed.

"Two days ago I watched the performance of the senior group team. The Azerbaijani gymnasts have a very interesting program. It will be exciting to watch their performance at the competitions in 2022, because now everyone is working according to the new rules. In this type of gymnastics, more attention will be paid to artistry. Due to this fact, it will be interesting to watch the appearances of Azerbaijani gymnasts. I believe that their abilities are very high," she stated.