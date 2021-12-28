National chess players compete at int'l tournament

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The World Blitz and Rapid Championship has started in Warsaw.

On the first day of the tournament, four rapid rounds among women and five rounds among men were held. Zeynab Mammadyarova showed the highest result among Azerbaijani representatives.

Thus, national chess players, who scored 3 points in four rounds, took 14th place. Govhar Beydullayeva scored 2, Turkan Mammadyarova and Khanim Balajayeva - 1.5, Gulnar Mammadova - 1 point.

In the men's tournament, national chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov took 26th place, gaining 3.5 points based on the results of five rounds. Vasif Durarbayli, who scored the same number of points, took 39th place. Mohammed Muradli scored 3, Rauf Mammadov - 2.5, Vugar Asadli, Aydin Suleymanli and Khazar Babazade - 2 points.

The prize fund of the World Championship, which will run until December 30, is $ 1 million.

It is noteworthy that at the last World Blitz and Rapid Championship, which was held in Moscow in 2019, Magnus Carlsen became the winner in both rapid and blitz. In the women's tournament, Indian chess player Humpu Koneru became the world rapid champion, and Russia's Katerina Lagno took first place in the blitz competition.