Winners of 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in artistic gymnastics announced

By Trend





Winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in artistic gymnastics held in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena have been announced, Trend reports.

In the individual all-around exercises among men in the “children” age category, Huseyn Mustafazade ranked first (45.850 points, Ojag Sport club), the second place went to Mahammad Rustamzade (45.100 points, Baku Gymnastics School) and Mikayil Sattarov (43.750 points, Baku Gymnastics School) came in third.

In the individual all-around exercises among women in the “children” age category, the best result was shown by Lala Zamanli (39.366 points), Leyla Mammadzade ranked second (38.132 points), while Albina Aliyeva came in third (38.132 points). All gymnasts represent the Ojag Sport club.

In the individual all-around exercises among men in the age category "juniors", the first place went to Ruslan Aliyev (42,200 points, Baku Gymnastics School), and Emil Jabrayilzade (41,950 points, Sumgayit) came in second.

The championships were held between June 8-9.

Winners in the "seniors", "youngsters", "pre-juniors", “juniors” and "children" age categories were announced as part of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic gymnastics on June 8.

In both gymnastics disciplines, about 100 athletes in total represented Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Neftchi Sport Club, Nizami Sport School, Sumgayit and Balakan.