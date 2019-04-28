Ambassador: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes all competitions at very high level

By Trend





The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes all competitions at a very high level, Czech Ambassador to Baku Milan Ekert told Trend on April 28.

The ambassador said that he always enjoys the gymnastics competitions in Baku.

"It is very interesting to watch sports and art at the same time," he said.

Ekert stressed that he has been ambassador to Baku since last September and shared his impressions about Azerbaijan.

"Your country is very interesting,” he added. “Many people envy you because Azerbaijan has nine climatic zones and sea. The Czech Republic does not have sea. For this reason, I feel myself both at work and on vacation in Baku."

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28.

Six sets of medals were awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

Zohra Aghamirova represented Azerbaijan in exercises with a hoop.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries participated in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams competed in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts performed in individual programs.