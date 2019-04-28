Czech gymnastics team coach talks conditions in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena

By Trend





All conditions have been created for holding competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, coach of the Czech rhythmic gymnastics team Tamara Bylkova told Trend.

Bylkova made the remarks on the sidelines of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on April 28.

“I like the competitions,” she said. “There is a very good arena in Baku. All conditions have been created for gymnastics.”

Bylkova added that this is her first visit to Azerbaijan.

Czech gymnast Sabina Zalesakova spoke about the results of her performance.

"I performed the exercise with a ball quite well on Friday,” she said. “However, I failed to perform the exercise with a hoop well. I had mistakes and I fell several times while performing this exercise.”

“I performed the exercise with a ribbon well on Saturday,” she added. “I had very high points. While performing other exercises, clubs slipped out of my hands twice."

Zalesakova also stressed that there is a very interesting, big arena in Baku.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28.

Six sets of medals will be awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) on April 28.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.