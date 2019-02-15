McLaren launch 2019 Formula 1 car, the MCL34

By Azertac





McLaren have unveiled their new MCL34 car for the 2019 Formula 1 season, according to Sky Sports.





The car retains the historic papaya colour of last year, with added blue at the front and rear, with the team saying their second Renault-engined car features "substantial changes" from its disappointing predecessor.





"We just want to see a good step forward from where we were last year," executive director Zak Brown told Sky Sports News.





"We're all committed, motivated and united in our ambition to return McLaren to competitiveness, and the MCL34 is only the start of this process," said Brown.





"We have a fresh driver pairing, who together represent the new generation of Formula 1 talent, and are an integral part of the team and our collective effort to advance McLaren forward," he added.