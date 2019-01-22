Nanjing added to IAAF World Challenge calendar

By Azertac





A new meeting in Nanjing, China, is among the key changes to the IAAF World Challenge calendar for 2019.





According to the website of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Nanjing, the host city of the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and the 2020 IAAF World Indoor Championships, will stage an IAAF World Challenge meeting at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre on 21 May.





The Grande Premio Brasil de Atletismo in Bragança Paulista has moved from 18 May to 28 April to avoid clashing with the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Shanghai and the IAAF World Challenge meeting in Osaka.





It also means that the IAAF World Challenge will start in Brazil for the first time in the 10-year history of the circuit, helping to establish a better rhythm and frequency in the calendar.