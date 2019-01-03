Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE World Blitz Championship

By Azertac





Reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway has won the World Chess Federation (FIDE) World Blitz Championship that finished in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg on Sunday, TASS reported.





Carlsen, 28, earned 17 points in 21 rounds, with not a single game lost. Second is Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland (16.5 points) and Hikaru Nakamura of the United States is third (14.5 points). Peter Svidler demonstrated the best result among Russian players and finished fifth, with 14 points.