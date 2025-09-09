Baku hosts event marking 5th anniversary of China–Europe Express via TITR

By Qabil Ashirov



A ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the China (Zhejiang)–Europe Railway Express route through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR) and the arrival of the Yiwu (China)–Baku train was held today at the Absheron Logistics Center.

The event was attended by officials of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and other stakeholders of the corridor. Within the framework of the celebration, the 237th block train operating along the China (Zhejiang)–Europe Express route through the TITR was officially welcomed.

The Yiwu–Baku train brought container cargo that will be re-exported from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and European markets, highlighting the Middle Corridor’s growing importance in facilitating Asia–Europe trade.

The TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor, plays an increasingly strategic role in diversifying global supply chains and strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a key logistics and transit hub between East and West.