Cuban journalist highlights Azerbaijan's heroic mine clearance efforts

By Qabil Ashirov



An article titled “Azerbaijan and the Heroic Mission of Mine Clearance” by journalist César Gómez Chacón has been published in Cuba’s Bohemia magazine.

The article highlights the mine-clearing operations conducted in the regions of Tartar, Agdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojali, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrail, and Zangilan in February 2025. During these operations, a total of 122 anti-personnel mines, 51 anti-tank mines, and 306 unexploded ordnance were neutralized. In total, 935.6 hectares of land were cleared of unexploded military munitions.

In his article, Gómez Chacón recalls his visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in February 2024, during which he witnessed the devastating impact of mines on the area, including a visit to Agdam, known as the "city of ghost." He discussed how Azerbaijan faced significant challenges due to the mines planted by Armenia in the region without any military necessity and without proper marking. He emphasized how this posed a serious threat to the local population and complicated the landmine clearance efforts.

Despite these challenges, the journalist notes that the Azerbaijani government and people are resolutely continuing their efforts to rebuild and restore the region, as well as to carry on with the crucial mine clearance process.