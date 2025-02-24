Weather forecast: Snow to envelop Baku and Absheron Peninsula

Laman Ismayilova

As winter weaves its magic across Azerbaijan, the weather forecast for February 24 brings the promise of a serene snowy landscape, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Light snow is expected to gently blanket Baku and the picturesque Absheron Peninsula.

During the night and in the morning, some areas of the peninsula may experience intensified snowfall. Precipitation will gradually cease by the evening. A moderate northwest wind will blow.

The air temperature at night will be between -2 to -5 degrees Celsius, and during the day, it will range from -2 degrees (frost) to +2 degrees Celsius (above freezing). Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 767 to 765 mm of mercury. Relative humidity during the day and night will be around 70-80 percent. Icy conditions are expected on some roads during the night and in the morning.

In several regions of Azerbaijan, snow is also anticipated, with precipitation gradually ending by the daytime. Fog and an increase in the west wind may occur in some areas.

The air temperature at night will reach -4 to -8 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures ranging from -1 degree (frost) to +4 degrees Celsius (above freezing).

In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will drop to between -12 to -17 degrees Celsius, and in high-altitude areas, it may drop to -19 to -24 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures ranging from -5 to -10 degrees Celsius. In some areas, roads will become icy.