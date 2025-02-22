AYNA procures bicycle parking structures to improve urban mobility

The Azerbaijan Land Transportation Agency (AYNA) is procuring bicycle parking structures, including their installation, Azernews reports.

The agency has already begun the relevant work related to this procurement.

The main conditions for the construction of these structures include that the material used must be stainless metal (nickel), and a two-year warranty must be provided for corrosion resistance.

Additionally, it is reported that each structure must be secured to the ground with four anchors. Each unit will be designed to accommodate up to five bicycles. The AYNA estimates that the total cost for this project will be ?1.1 million ($6.5 million).