Snow removal efforts underway in Khankendi to clear roads

In Khankendi, snow is being cleared from the roads to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians and vehicles, Azernews reports.

The relevant authorities began their work early this morning to manage traffic in the city. The city's streets are being cleared of snow, and salt and sand are being spread on the roads. For the past two days, heavy snowfall has been complicating transportation, and work to clear the snow intensified last evening. This morning, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service public legal entity, along with its relevant departments, has been mobilized in Khankendi, as well as in the Agdere and Khojaly districts.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicles, appropriate measures have been put into place. Salt and sand have been spread on the roads. A significant number of vehicles and workers have been involved in the process of clearing snow from the city's streets, avenues, and sidewalks.

Snow-clearing efforts will continue throughout the coming days as snowy weather persists.

It is noteworthy that despite the snowy and freezing conditions, there have been no issues with the city's supply of drinking water, electricity, or gas.