Chief of Turkish General Staff visits Azerbaijan on Baku liberation anniversary

By Akbar Novruz



Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, welcomed a high-level Turkish delegation led by Army General Selçuk Bayraktaro?lu, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Türkiye, Azernews reports. The visit was carried out at the invitation of Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army.

The delegation commenced their visit with a solemn tribute at the Alley of Honor, honoring the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the renowned academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and later paid respects to fallen soldiers at the Alley of Martyrs. The chiefs of the general staff of both nations also visited the Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery, laying wreaths at the monument to soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Baku.

An official welcome ceremony at the General Staff headquarters included a guard of honor and the performance of the national anthems of both countries. In a formal protocol gesture, General Bayraktaro?lu signed the Book of Honor.

During their meeting, Colonel General Hasanov emphasized the historical significance of September 15—the anniversary of Baku’s liberation from Dashnak-Bolshevik occupation—and praised Türkiye’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan. He also highlighted the shared history, values, and trust that underpin bilateral relations.

General Bayraktaro?lu expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and underscored that high-level visits contribute to strengthening the friendship and trust between the two nations.

A subsequent meeting between the Chiefs of the General Staff focused on innovations within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the potential for further expanding military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation. Leaders also discussed regional security, strategic issues, and new avenues for collaboration.

The visit underscores the deepening strategic and military partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, rooted in shared history, common interests, and mutual trust.