Azercell supports national team's achievement with 9 medals

The Azercell-supported national team has brought 9 medals to Azerbaijan after showcasing impressive results in international informatics olympiads in 2024. The students earned 1 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals in prestigious competitions.

Azernews reports that our students prepare for informatics contests through special training programs organized by the Ministry of Science and Education, the Education Institute, and Azercell since 2017. Additionally, to encourage more young girls to engage in this field, the national team consisting of girls has been trained for the European Girls’ Informatics Olympiad over the past three years. Notably, last year, our female team won 2 medals at this event held in the Netherlands.

Furthermore, the partners have organized intensive training camps to cultivate the next generation of IT/ICT professionals. Students from various age groups, not only from Baku but also from different regions of the country, participated in these sessions. The participants solved algorithmic problems, engaged in discussions about emerging trends, and completed tasks focused on the practical application of theoretical knowledge in international olympiad-style sessions.

In addition, our students participated in several prestigious events last year, including the International Jautikov Olympiad (Kazakhstan), Info(1)Cup programming competition (Romania), International Autumn Informatics Tournament (Bulgaria), Central European Informatics Olympiad (Czech Republic), European Youth Informatics Olympiad (Moldova), International Informatics Olympiad (Egypt), and the International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (Saudi Arabia).

To date, the Azerbaijan team has earned a total of 84 medals in programming olympiads across various age groups.

