Baku presents exhibition by YARAT Contemporary Art School students

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has presented a final graduation exhibition by students of YARAT Contemporary Art School.

Within the framework of a year-long intensive education program under the authorship of Honored Artist Sabina Shixlinskaya, YARAT Contemporary Art School has successfully provided theoretical and practical education aimed at educating multidisciplinary artists, art managers, curators, and researchers in the fundamental directions of contemporary art. As a result, a total of 27 students have successfully completed the program, mastered various art fields, and prepared three different graduation projects.

Traditional borders in the modern world have lost their meaning and value. Moreover, interdependencies and cultural exchanges have become simpler in a world where time and space are getting closer. Consequently, it can result in moral erosion, loss of individuality, and cultural similarities. The closeness brought about by globalization is also associated with a moral crisis, miscommunications, and alienation. As such, Babylon 2.0, “Traces from past generations” and “I was searching for the salvation from sorrow” explore the abovementioned topics.

By exploring why, the world is still unable to become a global city and why people are unable to speak the same language, Babylon 2.0 explores, through art, the reasons why people are still unable to speak the same language despite reductions in time, space, and social groups.

Urbanization and modernization have brought a new way of life in which traditional worldviews, concepts of truth, and values have changed. A cultural memory is a memory that connects us to the past, whereas a social memory is a working memory with which we live every day. Taking care of our cultural memory, which encompasses our behaviors, traditions, spiritual values, festivals, folklore, and beliefs, is important not only for influencing our identity but also to pass it on to the next generation. Reflecting on the Novruz holiday, which is closely associated with our national identity, Traces from Past Generations tries to show the connection between nature and man, collective life without gender, and social roles.

Man’s constant search for salvation from his spiritual crisis is his effort to find himself and achieve perfection. When trying to resolve problems, a moral crisis is inevitable. Despite our disharmonious world, we are always seeking harmony in our souls. Both sorrows and hopes derive from this inconsistency.

Through the healing of human suffering and spiritual crises, “I was searching for salvation from sorrow” emphasizes the path to perfection.

Exhibition: Babylon 2.0

Exhibition opening: March 16, 6 p.m.

Date: March 16-29, 2023

Curator: Chinar Balayeva

Project Manager: Zemfira Shikhlinskaya

Artists: Aghameli Aliyev, Nargiz Askerova, Aysel Hasanova, Rovshan Huseynov, Ulviyya Iman, Huseyn Jalilov

Exhibition: “Traces from past generation”

Exhibition opening: April 6, 7 p.m.

Date: April 06-16, 2023

Curator: Aynur Abutal?bova

Project Manager: Ilkana Samadova

Fidan Humbatli, Tamira Ibrahimova, Fidan Nazim kizi, Najaf Ozturk,Alina Yusupova

Exhibition: “I was searching for salvation from sorrow”

Exhibition opening: April 21, 7 p.m.

Date: April 21 - May 04, 2023

Curator: Bakhtiyar Aliyev

Project Manager: Fidan Huseynova

Artists: Sama Abdalova, Ayten Abdullayeva, Dilara Ali-zade, Aygun Bakhshiyeva, Zaur Gahramanov, Jeyran Mir-Gasim, Narmin Nasibova, Lenay Seidali-zade, Murad Valiyev

Moderator of exhibitions’ public programs: Asim Adgozel

Exhibition working regime: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00-20:00

Location: ARTIM Project Space