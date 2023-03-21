Police detains armed man in Baku

An armed man has been detained in Baku, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry.

According to the ministry, he was detained on the territory of the Sabunchu district of Baku.

"As a result of operational measures carried out by employees of the 13th unit of the Sabunchu District Police Department, based on the information received, a previously convicted resident of the city, S. Ibrahimov, was detained. During the inspection, a Makarov pistol with an erased number, three cartridges and about 7 grams of methamphetamine were found and seized," the statement said.