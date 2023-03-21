TODAY.AZ / Society

Police detains armed man in Baku

21 March 2023 [11:56] - TODAY.AZ

An armed man has been detained in Baku, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry.

According to the ministry, he was detained on the territory of the Sabunchu district of Baku.

"As a result of operational measures carried out by employees of the 13th unit of the Sabunchu District Police Department, based on the information received, a previously convicted resident of the city, S. Ibrahimov, was detained. During the inspection, a Makarov pistol with an erased number, three cartridges and about 7 grams of methamphetamine were found and seized," the statement said.

