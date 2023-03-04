Public viewing of play "Molla Nasreddin" at Fuzuli Theater

There was a public viewing of Khagani Aliyev's play "Molla Nasreddin", which was staged at the Fuzuli State Drama Theater according to the 2023 repertoire plan, Azernews reports.

Nijat Mirzazadeh is the production director of the play, Ellinaz Balashova is the production designer, and Ziyad Suleymanov is the music composer.

The play, which is a synthesis of the past and the present, tells the story of Molla Nasreddin's marriage. Interesting and funny events alternate in the play, rich in cheerful music and mass dances.

The roles were played by Sehran Khanlarov, Asif Shirinov, Intizar Guliyeva, Shalala Nasirova, Gachag Garayev, Ali Huseynov, Elchin Mammadov, Emin Abishov, Vugar Babayev, Vusal Hasanov, and others.