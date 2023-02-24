Azerbaijani mobile field hospitals provide 1,623 people with medical aid in quake-hit Turkiye [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry have provided 1,623 people with medical aid in Turkey, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan ministry.

As instructed by President Ilham Aliyev, the mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry were dispatched to Turkiye to help with eliminating the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

The mobile field hospitals continue providing medical aid in quake-hit Kahramanmarash.

As the ministry reports, mobile field hospitals provided 1,623 people, including 319 children, with high-level medical services.

“Mobile field hospitals with all kinds of examination and treatment facilities continue to operate without interruption,” the ministry noted.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.