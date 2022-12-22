TODAY.AZ / Society

Bangladeshi citizen detained for fraud at Baku airport

22 December 2022 [12:25] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A citizen of Bangladesh named Islam Shahidul, who committed fraud, was detained by security personnel of Azerbaijan Airlines during a special inspection at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at nearly 01:05 (GMT +4) on December 22, Trend reports referring to the airport.

During the search of the detainee, 20 Bangladeshi passports and two seals were found.

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that Shahidul committed fraud against his compatriots, bringing them to Azerbaijan and promising to send them to one of the European countries for a certain amount.

Besides, when checking passports, fake Serbian visas were found.

