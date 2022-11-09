Today, Victory Day celebrated in Zangilan jointly with Aghali residents – official

By Trend

Today, we're celebrating the Victory Day in Zangilan jointly with Aghali village residents, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan district Vahid Hajiyev told Trend.

He emphasized that two years ago, the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev won the second Karabakh War. Hajiyev also said that this year's Victory Day is even more special, since the first stage of returning former internally displaced persons to Karabakh was completed on these days.

"We're under an obligation to our officers, soldiers, martyrs, and veterans who gave us this Victory. May Allah rest the souls of all martyrs, grant health to veterans and protect our servicemen!" Hajiyev said.