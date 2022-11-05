Azerbaijani government plans to allocate subsidies for agricultural development

By Azernews

By Sama ?manova

Azerbaijan will develop an appropriate program to reduce dependence on grain imports, Azernews reports.

This remark was made by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov during the discussion of the state budget draft for 2023 at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, noting that the funds to be allocated from the state budget for this area would be increased by 20.5 percent.

"It has been intended to allocate subsidies from the state budget. The government considers it important to support this area," the minister added.

Recall that the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" was submitted to the Milli Majlis on October 24.

In general, the state budget revenue for 2023 is predicted at 30.7 billion manats, which is the highest figure in the entire history of the country, compared to previous years which is 5.2 percent more than in 2022 and 16.4 percent more than in 2021.