Chronicles of Victory. Azerbaijani musicians who demonstrated exceptional heroism

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

In the course of the Second Karabakh War, many cultural figures fought bravely for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

From the first days of the war, those working at cultural institutions voluntarily joined the ranks of the armed forces.

Azerbaijani musicians Tamerlan Mahmudov and Togrul Hajiyev were among those, who demonstrated exceptional heroism in liberating the historical lands from the Armenian occupation.

Tamerlan Mahmudov

Tamerlan Mahmudov was among the brave Azerbaijani soldiers, who died in fierce battles against the Armenian invaders. He volunteered to join the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Mahmudov started his musical journey at the children's brass band of boarding school N 2 in Mardakan. He was a student of the late Rafael Bagirovich Azimov, who brought up many young talents.

After leaving the boarding school, Tamerlan entered Asaf Zeynalli College.

The young talent continued his musical career as a tuba player at the Azerbaijani Border Guard Orchestra.

The 25-years old musician sacrificed his life for the libertarian of Azerbaijani lands from the occupants.

Togrul Hajiyev

The Hajiyev family became refugees from Fuzuli District in August 1993 as a result of the Armenian aggression.

From an early age, Togrul was fond of music and dreamed of coming back to Fuzuli, which he knew only from the memories of his parents.

The young talent studied at the refugee school ?18 of Zangilan District. With high scores, he entered the Azerbaijani National Conservatory. He graduated with bachelor and master's degrees with great honors. The tar musician also participated in a number of concert programs.

Togrul's father fought in the First Karabakh War. In the winter of 1994, he was seriously wounded during the Horadiz operation.

From the first days of the war, Togrul Hajiyev fought valiantly against the Armenian invaders.

He became a martyr on October 10, 2020, during the liberation of his native Fuzuli District. He was posthumously awarded the medals For Motherland and For the liberation of Fuzuli.