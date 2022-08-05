Restoration, Construction and Management Service No.1 in East Zangazur economic region to be provided with vehicles

By Trend

Restoration, Construction and Management Service No.1 in East Zangazur economic region will be provided with vehicles, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed the ordinance ensuring the execution of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On the establishment and operation of a public legal entity "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangazur Economic Region".

According to the ordinance, Azerbaijani Ministry of Finances in coordination with the service and other relevant state bodies (public legal entities), which will be determined in the process of implementation, within 15 days after state registration of the service in order with the procedure established by the Law of Azerbaijan "On state registration and state registry of legal entities" must submit propositions for providing the service with vehicles and its logistical support to the Cabinet of Ministers.