Azerbaijan considers proposals made for improving municipal administration

By Trend

The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan has sent a package of proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on improvement of municipal administration, efficient use of municipal lands, elimination of challenges in the collection of local taxes and payments, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the annual report of the agency exercising administrative control over the activities of municipalities.

The proposals provide for amendments to the Civil, Land and Administrative Codes, Laws "On the management of municipal lands", "On the land market", "On land lease", "On the status of municipalities", "On local (municipal) taxes and payments", etc.