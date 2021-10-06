Azerbaijan closes number of sand, crushed stone quarries due to illegal activity

By Trend

Some 12 sand and crushed stone quarries in Azerbaijan were closed due to illegal activity, the chairman of the board of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources Samir Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

According to Gurbanov, during the inspections, which covered sand and crushed stone quarries in the Tartarchay river basin, the facts of mining outside the permitted territory, as well as at a depth greater than the permitted for development were revealed in respect of 12 of them.

The head of the Agency emphasized that as a result of the merciless exploitation of sand and crushed stone deposits, the ecosystem in this area was damaged that cannot be restored. Also, negative changes occurred in the qualitative and quantitative indicators of underground and surface water resources, a threat arose for bank protection structures, and the river bed was eroded.

Gurbanov added that in connection with the above violations of activities, these quarries were closed by the decision of the Agency with the deprivation of the right to exploit the subsoil.