Tourism agency eyes requirements amid new COVID restrictions

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

With numerous tourism destinations, Azerbaijan has always attracted foreign visitors. For many years, the tourism sector has played a great role in the country's life.

Despite all challenges, the Azerbaijani Tourism Agency continues to promote the country's tourism industry.

The State Tourism Agency has recently discussed the requirements for the hotels amid a special quarantine regime.

The virtual meeting was attended by employees of the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Food Safety Agency, the E-Government Development Centre and the State Tax Service.

Representatives of the 2,050 hotels hotel entities were informed about the "Rules for the organization of hotels in Azerbaijan during COVID-19 pandemic", as well as the restrictions imposed by the relevant decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting also discussed a special mobile application for checking COVID-19 passports, which is required to provide services to people over 18 years of age in hotels only on the basis of COVID-19 passports, in accordance with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The representative of the E-Government Development Center answered the questions of the participants regarding the use of the mobile application.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency provided insight into COVID-19 passports, vaccine doses, as well as the requirements for vaccination of hotel staff.