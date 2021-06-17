Mountain Jews Museum marks birthday of great physician

By Azernews





The Mountain Jews Museum in Azerbaijan's Guba has solemnly marked the 100th anniversary of the great physician Gavriil Ilizarov.

The exhibition dedicated to the physician was attended by Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Dick, the Deputy Head of the Guba District Mayor’s Office Tariyel Ibrahimov, MP of Azerbaijan Anatoly Rafailov, Director General of the Azerbaijan-Israel (Aziz) International Association Vahid Bayramov, heads and representatives of Jewish organizations, Trend reported.

In their remarks, the event participants stressed the importance of Gabriel Ilizarov in the development of traumatology and orthopedics. The pioneering physician was also considered an outstanding inventor, whose compression-distraction apparatus helped many people recover from severe injuries.

The exhibition displayed books and magazines dedicated to the life and work of the great physician, a 3D model of Ilizarov Apparatus, a commemorative medal for the 100th anniversary and other exhibits.

The special interest of the audience was aroused by the film made by the Jewish STMEGI-TV specially for the anniversary of the inventor.

After the exhibition, the delegation headed to the hometown of Ilizarov - Gusar, where a monument to the Ilizarov Apparatus was solemnly unveiled on the central street. Designed by Farhad Azizov, the e 6.5-meter high monument has been erected on the initiative of a private medical institution at the intersection of Gavriil Ilizarov and Fakhraddin Musayev streets.

Over his life, Gavriil Ilizarov has performed a huge number of operations. He is the author of 208 inventions, protected by copyright certificates of the USSR, 18 of them received a patent in 10 countries of the world.

He is known for inventing the Ilizarov apparatus for lengthening limb bones and for the method of surgery named after him, the Ilizarov surgery.

In 1968, Ilizarov successfully operated on Valeriy Brumel, the 1964 Olympic champion and a long-time world record holder in the men's high jump, who injured his right leg in a motorcycle accident. Before coming to Ilizarov, Brumel spent about three years for unsuccessful treatments in various clinics and underwent seven invasive and 25 non-invasive surgeries.