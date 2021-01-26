Body of one person recovered from rubble of destroyed house in Khirdalan

By Trend





Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue search and rescue operation in a two-story private house in the city of Khirdalan, Absheron district, where the explosion took place, Trend reports citing the press service Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As a result of the measures, the body of one person was removed from the rubble.

Earlier, six people were rescued from the rubble by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and transferred to safety.

Search and rescue operation continues.

22:43 (GMT+4) An explosion occurred in a private house in the city of Khirdalan, Absheron district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service Ministry of Emergency Situations.

