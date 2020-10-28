Country registers 988 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 988 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 28.

Some 340 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 52,137 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 42,033 patients have recovered, 699 people have died. Currently, 9,405 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,426 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,319,474 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.