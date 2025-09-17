DOST Agency hosts roundtable on socially responsible partnerships

A roundtable titled “The Challenge of a New Era: Socially Responsible Public Partnership” has been held, organized by the DOST Agency. The event brought together representatives of government bodies, the private sector, and civil society organizations. It was convened as part of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” and focused on strengthening socially responsible cooperation among various stakeholders.

The roundtable was opened by Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency, who underlined the importance of such meetings in fostering dialogue and collaboration. He also presented an overview of the Agency’s activities, highlighting its role in delivering inclusive social services.

Participants emphasized the vital role of partnership between the state, NGOs, and the private sector in enhancing social welfare. The discussions underscored that platforms of this kind are essential for cultivating a culture of social responsibility and advancing state–society cooperation.

The event concluded with an open exchange of views and discussions among attendees.